 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $6,995,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $6,995,000

This breathtaking beachside oasis built by Buck Custom Homes is appointed with the finest finishes throughout including cedar shake siding and cedar roof, custom built cabinetry, hand carved trimwork, a gourmet chef's kitchen, rich hardwood floors, spa like ensuite bathrooms. This rare corner property is located in the heart of Ocean City's exclusive Goldcoast neighborhood with unobstructed ocean views.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News