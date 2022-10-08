This breathtaking beachside oasis built by Buck Custom Homes is appointed with the finest finishes throughout including cedar shake siding and cedar roof, custom built cabinetry, hand carved trimwork, a gourmet chef's kitchen, rich hardwood floors, spa like ensuite bathrooms. This rare corner property is located in the heart of Ocean City's exclusive Goldcoast neighborhood with unobstructed ocean views.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $6,995,000
