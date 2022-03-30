5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $6,400,000

A magnificent Victorian style home with panoramic bay views. The Interior is professionally decorated, meticulously maintained and consists of 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths and a gourmet kitchen with sub zero, Dacor, Viking and Wolf appliances. There are inlaid cherry floors and mahogany interior doors and state of the art radiant in floor heating along with 4 zones of air conditioning. Up and down laundry rooms and a third floor, fully equipped workout room with a steam shower and sauna. Master bedroom suite has his and her walk in closets, a dressing area, whirlpool bath and private office. Second floor game room has pool table, dart board and pin ball machines. The exterior features huge ipe decks, multiple seating areas and 4 boat slips. There is both a fixed pier and floating docks. This home is ready for the most discriminating buyer.