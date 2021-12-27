OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM YOUR MASTER IN THIS FAMILY PARADISE! Location, Location, Location! Be prepared to fall in love when you enter this breathtaking immaculate custom home! Just one home from the beach, this completely custom 5-bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms home has every single thing you could want in a beach house. From the custom lighting, to the generator, to the outdoor kitchen, to the gorgeous bathrooms, no expense has been spared and no detail has been overlooked. This property is situated on a hard to find oversized lot that will allow you to entertain in your private yard.The home interior features a completely enclosed screened porch made with mahogany wood, a spectacular sitting area off the completely custom kitchen with ALL NEW lacquer cabinetry, hammered stainless steel farmhouse sink, waterfall countertops, double oven, and the list goes on! The second floor holds all guest bedrooms including a junior suite with an NEW bathroom, and an expanded front porch! A DREAM master suite that hosts a private deck with OCEAN VIEWS, a SPACIOUS walk-in closet, and all new custom bath with a large make-up vanity, one of a kind tile, and state of the art smart toilet! The third floor hosts an oversize bedroom with a built in custom wet-bar.The home’s exterior is designed with cedar shake siding, custom front door, 4 car parking, an oversize 2 car garage with additional storage, and custom outside bath house!When only the best will do, don't miss this the opportunity to see 908 1st!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $5,995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MILLVILLE — For 19-year-old John Wallop, taking CPR courses with his grandmother a few years ago paid off Friday night.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city firefighter has died from COVID-19, the Fire Department said Wednesday.
OCEAN CITY — The lights stretched on for blocks and blocks Christmas Eve in the Gardens section of Ocean City and beyond, a visible manifestat…
Horece McZeke, 44, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful poss…
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is making a last call for pandemic-related energy assistance.
A Pleasantville man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Somers Point man last month, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said…
A Galloway Township man has been arrested for his alleged connection to a fatal boat accident that killed a Mays Landing woman.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council voted this week to give $3,500 bonuses to 47 Special Improvement Division workers, who are Casino Reinvestment De…
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE