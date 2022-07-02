 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $4,150,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $4,150,000

New construction Gold Coast oceanfront side-by-side duplex with multi-levels of expansive ocean views! Built by Price Brothers with delivery expected in June 2022, act now to spend the summer on the beach! No attention to detail has been overlooked in this exquisite 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath masterpiece boasting @ 2,800 square feet indoors and @ 1,000 square feet of deluxe outdoor living space. From the unique custom-made two-panel sliding glass doors on all three oceanfront levels of the home that maximize the spectacular water views, to the top-of-the-line kitchen appointments, this house has been designed as a sanctuary. The interior boasts hardwood floors, an owner's suite with both shower and soaking tub, fireplace, elevator, car charging station, wet bar, two laundry rooms, cabana room and more. The luxury does not end on the inside, however, as the home's envelope features NuCedar cladding, extra soundproofing, and stunning ipe decks with mahogany ceilings. Even the roof is upgraded and gorgeous. With direct access to the boardwalk, grab your flip flops and enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer.

