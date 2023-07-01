THIS HOME IS THE DEFINITION OF PERFECTION! BRAND NEW!! Built by the amazing Achristavest builders, this home is upgraded with every feature possible. Once you walk in you won't know what to look at first, from the Shiplap walls and ceilings to the upgraded trim on the doors and windows, this property is meticulous in every way. From a kitchen that will leave you breathless to the view from the decks and roof, this is truly the perfect home. This property was furnished and decorated by Interiors by Joann and done with full luxury in mind. There was no expense cut in the building and designing of this home!! Come see this beautiful, recently completed and never lived in OCEAN VIEW single family home in the Southend today!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,980,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic City Rescue Mission has purchased the Ram’s Head Inn and several surrounding lots and intends to establish a …
Elected officials and police at the Jersey Shore for two years have sought state help keeping order after New Jersey blocked effective enforce…
Jason Kelce will be behind the bar again in Sea Isle City on Wednesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — The opening of Ocean Casino Resort and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City five years ago Tuesday changed the lives of …
ATLANTIC CITY — A much-anticipated grand opening of Showboat's waterpark turned to disappointment and confusion Friday, as the park lacked nee…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE