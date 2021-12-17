5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,950,000

Rare oceanfront Gold Coast new construction townhouse duplex with expansive ocean views from both the great room and owners' suite. Located off of a quiet stretch of the boardwalk, no attention to detail has been overlooked in this exquisite 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath masterpiece. From the custom-made two-panel sliding glass doors on all three oceanfront levels of the home that maximize the spectacular water views, to the top-of-the-line kitchen appointments, this house has been designed as a sanctuary. The interior boasts hardwood floors, an owner's suite with both shower and soaking tub, fireplace, elevator, car charging station, wet bar, two laundry rooms, cabana room and more. The luxury does not end on the inside, however, as the home's envelope features upgraded cladding and roof, extra soundproofing, and stunning Ipe decks. Scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2022, act now to have time to decorate and get ready for move-in day to the vacation home of your dreams!