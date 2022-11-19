5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,910,000

The Design and Features of this Brand-New Custom OCNJ Estate with Bay Views are Second to None! Wait until you See this Stunning Single Family New Construction Property that will be ready in Q4 of 2022! Once you step foot inside, you'll instantly fall in love. The open floor plan layout has been brilliantly designed by a renowned architect, and features a magnificent exterior with high-end materials, as well as many opulent decks with AMAZING BAY VIEWS! This beach chateau features 5 spacious bedrooms, 6 full luxury baths plus a half bath, 2 family rooms, and a luxury residential ELEVATOR servicing all floors! The home also features a private backyard oasis with DESIGNER POOL! As you move through the home, the Lavish Gourmet Chef's kitchen flows eloquently into the grand dining and living room spaces. A Plethora of windows majestically and elegantly lights up each interior living space, which features timeless materials and color sections. The home also features beautiful wide-plank flooring, 2-zone gas heat and C/A, an oversized, custom 2-car detached garage, en-suite bathrooms in every bedroom, and more! This spectacular build is an absolute must see - reach out soon while there's still time to customize your selections! See you on the Beach!