5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,899,900

New construction oceanfront paradise ready for move in! Boasting oversized oceanfront decks, unparalleled ocean vistas, and top-of-the-line everything both inside and out, this 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath Gold Coast townhouse is simply magnificent. Great room overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and offers one-of-a-kind giant sliding glass doors with retractable screens to maximize the views you will never tire of, plus a stunning floor to ceiling custom tiled fireplace. The kitchen and wet bar are outfitted with stunning exotic quartzite, custom cabinets and a high-end Bosch appliance package. Primary bedroom boasts ocean views galore. Its attached bath offers a custom-tiled shower, soaking tub, and towel warmer. Each bedroom has an attached bath with custom tile. With hardwood floors, two laundry rooms, an elevator, electric car charger, 4 decks, a patio, outdoor shower, two beverage centers, luxurious ipe decks with mahogany ceilings, and even a dedicated work space, no need will be unmet in 1911 Wesley. With direct access to the boardwalk, grab your flip flops and enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer.