THIS HOME IS THE DEFINITION OF PERFECTION! BRAND NEW!! Built by the amazing Achristavest builders, this home is upgraded with every feature possible. Once you walk in you won't know what to look at first, from the Shiplap walls and ceilings to the upgraded trim on the doors and windows, this property is meticulous in every way. From a kitchen that will leave you breathless to the view from the decks and roof, this is truly the perfect home. This property was furnished and decorated by Interiors by Joann and done with full luxury in mind. There was no expense cut in the building and designing of this home!! Come see this beautiful, recently completed and never lived in OCEAN VIEW single family home in the Southend today! HUGE PRICE DROP!!! BRING YOUR OFFERS ON THIS ONE OF A KIND HOME!!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
You don’t have to fire up your grill this weekend to get some good barbecue. Here are five spots in South Jersey you can go to that will satis…
MAYS LANDING — Butch Drozdov remembers how often he'd be at his son Darren's house watching a football game when the phone would ring.
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Egg Harbor Township woman dies in parkway crash; responding police car involved in separate collision
An Egg Harbor Township woman was thrown from a Honda Civic that rolled down an embankment off the Garden State Parkway on Saturday. A police o…
The Weather Prediction Center, a government forecast agency, has placed all of New Jersey in a level two of four risk for excessive rainfall F…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE