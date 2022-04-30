 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,899,000

SAMPLE PLANS of what can be built on this 50/100 lagoon front lot in Ocean City's Riviera Section. Plans and specs are in the design phase for a Custom 5 bedroom 4.5 bath single family home designed by George Wray Thomas Architecture with a swimming pool. Floor plan will be very similar to sample plans.

