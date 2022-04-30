SAMPLE PLANS of what can be built on this 50/100 lagoon front lot in Ocean City's Riviera Section. Plans and specs are in the design phase for a Custom 5 bedroom 4.5 bath single family home designed by George Wray Thomas Architecture with a swimming pool. Floor plan will be very similar to sample plans.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
OCEAN CITY — A court-appointed team evaluating the value of property owned by brothers Harry Klause and Jerry Klause put the total value at mo…
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The company that owns Renault Winery on Tuesday said it has acquired the former Sea Oaks Golf Resort in a transac…
CAPE MAY — A local commercial fisherman was out on the water recently when he recovered a World War II-era aircraft engine from the depths of …
Boaters entering Brigantine’s secluded Baremore Quarters Cove off the Wading Thorofare Bay will likely notice a sprawling property that, when …
Democratic 2nd District congressional candidate Carolyn Rush is lashing out against her own party’s Atlantic County chairman, accusing him of …
David Tobias commanded the respect of his students during his nearly 50 years of teaching music.
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — Southern State Prison is set to close this year, state and local officials confirmed Wednesday.
The vehicle driven by Samia Youseff-Attala, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, collided with the 16-year-old male bicyclist at Franklin Boulevard and…
When you think of Hammonton – a great foodie town – you probably think of Bruni’s pizza, Bagliani’s sandwiches, Tacos Al Carbon food truck, Royale Crown Homemade Ice Cream and the legendary Joe Italiano’s Maplewood.
OCEAN CITY — On the debate stage Monday, the political opponents in Ocean City’s May 10 nonpartisan election remained amiable even where there…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE