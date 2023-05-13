The Design and Features of this Brand-New Custom OCNJ Estate with Bay Views are Second to None! Wait until you See this Stunning Single Family New Construction Property for 2023! Once you step foot inside, you'll instantly fall in love. The open floor plan layout has been brilliantly designed by a renowned architect, and features a magnificent exterior with high-end materials, as well as many opulent decks featuring MAHOGANY PORCH CEILINGS with AMAZING BAY VIEWS! This beach chateau features 5 spacious bedrooms, 6 full luxury baths plus a half bath, 2 family rooms, and a luxury residential ELEVATOR servicing all floors! The home also features a private backyard oasis with DESIGNER POOL featuring UPGRADED SILVER TRAVERTINE and POOL HEATER! As you move through the home, the Lavish Gourmet Chef's kitchen featuring a STAINLESS STEEL JENN-AIR PACKAGE with 48” freestanding range flows eloquently into the grand dining and living room spaces. A Plethora of windows majestically and elegantly lights up each interior living space, which features timeless materials and color sections. The home also features beautiful wide-plank flooring, 2-zone gas heat and C/A, an oversized, custom 2-car detached garage, en-suite bathrooms in every bedroom, smart home features, and more! This spectacular build is an absolute must see. Great Location! Great Quality New Construction! Stunning Home! See you on the Bay!