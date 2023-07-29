DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS!! This home is built to perfection. There is not one item you need to bring except your bathing suit. Once you walk in you won't know what to look at first, from the Shiplap walls and ceilings to the upgraded trim on the doors and windows, this property is meticulous in every way. From a kitchen that will leave you breathless to the view from the decks and roof, this is truly the perfect home. This property was furnished and decorated by Interiors by Joann and done with full luxury in mind. There was no expense cut in the building and designing of this home!! Come see this beautiful, recently completed construction by Achristavest builders and never lived in OCEAN VIEW single family home in the Southend today!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,699,999
