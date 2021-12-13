5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,499,000

 Skip to main content
Magnificent "GARDENS NEW CONSTRUSTION" 3-story, five bedroom, four and a one half bath, custom single family home will be completed for spring 2022 delivery. The main level or first floor of this home features a large entrance foyer with elevator, the great room with a custom gourmet kitchen, stone counters and upgraded appliances, and a huge island that seats five. The first floor also offers a large open living area with fireplace and spacious dining area. The second floor offers four nice-sized bedrooms including a junior suite with walk-in closet. The third floor offers a large master suite with custom bathroom, walk-in closet, and a deck. Other upgrades and features include hardwood floors, tile bathrooms. All of this with a great East-side Gardens location.

