5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,495,000

Eloquent NEW CONSTRUCTION Single-Family located on the East side of the Gardens. Discover the meaning of luxury living and craftsmanship of this custom masterpiece boasts approximately 4000 sq Ft with an elevator.The first floor will overlook the backyard oasis including a rear covered porch/patio area and heated in-ground pool. The second floor features four spacious en-suite bedrooms, This enchanting home will be constructed with the highest quality/low maintenance building materials and excellent attention to detail engineered hardwood floors & custom mill package and much more. Gourmet kitchen featuring stone counters, top of the line appliances, custom tile backsplash & more! At this time you can buyer can potentially have some input to put your own fingerprint on this exquisite home.

