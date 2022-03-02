Eloquent NEW CONSTRUCTION Single-Family located on the East side of the Gardens. Discover the meaning of luxury living and craftsmanship of this custom masterpiece boasts approximately 4000 sq Ft with an elevator.The first floor will overlook the backyard oasis including a rear covered porch/patio area and heated in-ground pool. The second floor features four spacious en-suite bedrooms, This enchanting home will be constructed with the highest quality/low maintenance building materials and excellent attention to detail engineered hardwood floors & custom mill package and much more. Gourmet kitchen featuring stone counters, top of the line appliances, custom tile backsplash & more! At this time you can buyer can potentially have some input to put your own fingerprint on this exquisite home.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At a 3rd Ward public safety meeting Thursday night, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said as recently as Wednesday night he was getting complaints of…
Business owner Thomas Spadafora had a year left on his lease of the building but had asked to be let out of the lease for this year. He said F…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man last week after officers found drugs in his vehicle.
TRENTON — New Jersey highway and law enforcement officials are prepared to tow any tractor-trailers off state highways if they become a hazard…
ATLANTIC CITY — Four men face a litany of gun and drug charges in Atlantic County, including the alleged sale of an untraceable fully automati…
ATLANTIC CITY — Travis Lunn takes over Atlantic City’s top-performing casino as its two newest competitors are surging in the market. But far …
A lot of people roll into Atlantic City touting the next game changer.
In 1985, George Bratsenis was behind bars, facing trial in New Jersey for a run of audacious jewelry store heists. But he had cooked up an ela…
MAYS LANDING — Laurie Zaleski is still waiting for somebody to shake her awake from this dream she’s having.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Retiring police Chief Donna Higbee says she has prioritized supporting the community during her tenure.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE