FAMILY LIVING WITH LUXURY RESORT AMENITIES! Get it all in this spacious NEW CONSTRUCTION East Side Gardens single family home with OCEAN AND BAY VIEWS. High-end finishes in this 5 bedroom/5.5 bath home with gourmet kitchen, swimming pool, elevator, automated screened porch, custom tile, granite countertops and more. CUSTOMIZE YOUR DREAM HOME TODAY! Main floor features dining room, wet bar, living room, large CHEF’S KITCHEN with high-end stainless appliances. Disappearing window wall system folds away to reveal your PRIVATE BACKYARD OASIS with HEATED IN-GROUND POOL, outdoor entertaining spaces and built in BBQ area. Garage access, powder room and a large laundry room complete the first floor. FOUR EN-SUITE BEDROOMS with ADDITIONAL LAUNDRY ROOM can be found on second floor. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE AND PRIVATE DEN on the third floor create a relaxing and quiet retreat. Have your morning coffee or your evening cocktail with an ocean or bay view on one of the many decks. HIGHEST QUALITY CRAFTSMANSHIP is evident with upgraded window/door trim package, wainscot, crown molding and maintenance free exterior.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,395,900
