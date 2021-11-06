5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,395,000

Spacious "NEW" Gardens Single with all the resort amenities, situated on the East Side of the Gardens with Ocean and Bay Views. This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath 3,500 square foot home features numerous upgrades and amenities including a gourmet Chef's kitchen with granite counters and top of the line appliances, bright living area with gas fireplace, separate dining room with wet bar, powder room, laundry and mud room off the 1.5 car garage. The first floor also features a folding window wall overlooking the backyard oasis including a rear covered porch/patio area with electric screen system, built in barbeque, and heated inground pool. The second floor features four spacious en-suite bedrooms, each with custom tiled bath and deck access, and there is a second laundry room. The third floor offers a master suite with deck, upscale bath, walk in closet and deck adjoining a private den with huge rear deck to have your morning coffee or evening cocktail while taking in the ocean and bay views. Enjoy all the high-end amenities and quality craftsmanship by one of Ocean City's finest builders including the upgraded cabinetry, upgraded windows and doors, upgraded trim package, crown moldings, wainscoting, elevator, three zone HVAC system, plus maintenance free exterior with Hardie cement siding and Azek trim. This magnificent home's completion is anticipated in late winter, just in time for your spring and summer 2022 occupancy. Call today to schedule your private showing.