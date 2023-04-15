1924 Ferndale Drive located in the Riviera neighborhood will be a unique and masterfully designed and custom built NEW CONSTRUCTION single family home. To feature luxurious finishes throughout including top of the line chef's kitchen, hardwood flooring, 4-stop elevator that goes from the bottom garage level all the way up to the 3rd floor family room, custom trim work and molding, 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 custom bathrooms, a 3rd floor family room with wet bar, an open 1st floor layout with another wet bar to entertain guests, a first floor home office/study, a convenient mud room with built in storage, and a porch to enjoy dining outside and overlook the resort style yard and in-ground pool. Aside from the spectacular interior of this home, the exterior design and hardscaping will truly set this build apart from all the rest. Plans and specs upon request....don't wait!