Coming soon to the Riviera neighborhood is this custom single family NEW CONSTRUCTION home that will be sure to please. Designed for high-end taste at the shore, this beauty will feature luxurious finishes throughout including top of the line kitchen, hardwood flooring, a 4-stop elevator, custom trim work and molding, 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 custom bathrooms, a 3rd floor family room with wet bar, open 1st floor layout with another wet bar to entertain guests, a first floor home office/study, a convenient mud room with built in storage, and a rear porch over looking the sun soaked back yard and in-ground pool. Beautiful interior quality to match the thoughtful and sought after exterior design - a true masterpiece. Plans and specs upon request...