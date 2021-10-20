5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,249,000

Beautiful, custom-built home, just steps from the secluded and beautiful W. Aberdeen Beach in Ocean City’s sought after Gardens neighborhood. On a quiet, dead-end street, with bay views, this light and bright house sits on an oversized lot and has 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths on 3 spacious floors of living including upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms. Perfect for year-round living or a family beach escape. This home has high ceilings and an open floor plan, ideal for entertaining. Thermador appliances, granite countertops, and crown moulding throughout. Park your cars in the large attached 2-car garage or huge driveway with alley access, and still have plenty of room to store your beach gear and bikes. Relax by the heated, saltwater pool in your resort-like backyard, or go just steps to one of the nicest beaches on the island. Bay views from the porch and various rooms, plus beautiful sunset views from the front porches. House has lots of storage, 3 gas fireplaces, Master bath steam/sauna shower, an A/V speaker system, hardwood floors, 2 x 6 construction, hurricane-rated Anderson windows and sliding doors, custom paver walkways, patio and pool deck, enclosed outdoor shower, 3 HVAC units/zones, outdoor gas grill hook-up, and is equipped for elevator installation if desired. Property also has professionally designed landscaping and landscape lighting.