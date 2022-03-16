5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,249,000

Spacious, custom-built single family home, just steps from the beach in Ocean City’s Gardens neighborhood. On a quiet, dead-end street, with bay views, this light and bright house sits on an oversized lot, and has 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths on 3 floors of living including upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms. Perfect for year-round living or a family beach escape. This home has high ceilings and an open floor plan, ideal for entertaining. It includes a generous Master suite with a fireplace in the sitting room, double walk-in closet and huge steam shower. The modern kitchen includes Thermador appliances, granite countertops, and custom Medallion cabinetry. Park your cars in the attached 2-car garage or on the big driveway with alley access, and still have plenty of room to store your beach gear and bikes. Relax by the heated, saltwater pool in your resort-like backyard, or go just steps to one of the nicest beaches on the island. Enjoy bay views from the porch and various rooms, plus beautiful sunset views from the front porches. House has ample storage, 3 gas fireplaces, Master bath steam/sauna shower, an A/V speaker system, hardwood floors, 2 x 6 construction, hurricane-rated Anderson windows and sliding doors, custom paver walkways, patio and pool deck, enclosed outdoor shower, 3 HVAC units/zones, outdoor gas grill hook-up, and is equipped for elevator installation if desired. Property has professionally designed landscaping and landscape lighting. House sold unfurnished