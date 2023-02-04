A Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home in the Gardens of Ocean City ! Beautifully Built in 2018 by Gavrinich and Sons. Consisting of 3,280 Sq feet and a 3rd level spacious Bonus area/5th bedroom! This is that home away from home! Walkable to the beach and just a short bike ride to the boardwalk on this side of the Gardens. Property features include: A fully FURNISHED interior, an inground pool with a waterfall and connected Hot Tub, a rear porch, a laundry room, a large center island kitchen with Wolf appliances, a junior master suite, an attractive Hardie-board style exterior with a wrap around porch and a rear upper deck. (If you want to add an elevator this house is designed with an elevator shaft to do so)...Call for your showing. Showings start Sunday Feb. 12th! ADDITIONAL PHOTOS ON THE 11TH OF FEB.