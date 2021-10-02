This custom designed 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath single family home built by Duncan Homes in 2020 is located in the heart of one of Ocean City's most desirable neighborhoods just steps from the beach with ocean views. Features include an elevator, 2 1/2 stories of living space with 5 decks and a den. Upgrades include a video monitor and intercom, on-demand hot water heater, open rail stair system with hardwood stairs, hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded cabinets and appliances with quartz tops, upgraded lighting package and solid core doors for sound insulation and much more. Being offered furnished less personal items.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,999,000
