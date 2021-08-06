Luxurious, immaculate single-family on a 40 x 100 lot with over 3,000 square feet of lush living space; exquisitely designed and decorated with meticulous attention to every detail: 2 x 6 construction; Anderson hurricane windows throughout; paver walk-way and drive-way; premium insulation; quiet-close garage doors; 9 ft. ceilings; alarm system; upgraded crown moldings and baseboards; recirculating hot water; 4-zone heating and air conditioning; 3rd floor laundry closet as well as 1st floor laundry closet; premium hardwood floors; gas fireplace; 5-stop elevator; 4 of the 5 bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms; radiant hot water in-floor heating on main floor and master bedroom and bath; plantation shutters and custom blinds; designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances; in-ground sprinkler system; fully furnished minus a few personal items.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,950,000
