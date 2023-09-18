Custom-built, new construction in the heart of the North End of Ocean City, is ready for delivery! This 3-story, single-family home boasts 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms (5 full and 2 half baths), 6 decks, ELEVATOR, inground 10’ x 20’ Gunite POOL, sprinkler system, SMART technology for lighting, HVAC controls for every floor, built-in sound (Sonos ready), and entry/exit locks. The gourmet kitchen features a full walk-in pantry, an oversized island, an upgraded appliance package, including a 6-burner gas range, quartz countertops, and LED lighting in and under the cabinets and island. Off the kitchen is a Mudroom with a full bathroom for everyone to clean off from the beach or pool, washer/dryer, sink, additional shelving for storage, along with a beverage center and ice maker. The great first-floor room has a 48” floating gas fireplace, space for at least a 70” TV, a dining area to accommodate 10 people, and a sunroom/study lounge that could be converted to a 6th bedroom; the third floor hosts a family fun room with decks off the front and back with one of the only ocean views in the area, plus a view of the 9th Street bridge. The third floor could be converted into a 7th bedroom. The Owner’s Suite offers a private deck, a master bathroom with cathedral ceilings, and a spacious walk-in closet. There is a junior suite with a private bathroom and three other full bathrooms on the 2nd floor. A detached garage with parking for 2 cars, PLUS one more car off street spot . Take advantage of the additional 500 sq. ft of space on the 2nd floor for storage and more! This is a MUST SEE!