5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,850,000

The Ritz Carlton of the Gardens! Better than New Construction, this home is just steps from Seacrest Beaches. Custom built by Ralph Pansini, Featuring 5 large bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. This open floor plan includes Marble flooring, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout, private elevator, and gorgeous crown molding, grand spiral staircase leading to main living level. All doors are solid mahogany and each bathroom is custom titled. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large center island and top of the line appliances.Garage offers tiled floor, bike rack and beach bikes, gorgeous crown molding, refrigerator/freezer and ice maker for summer gatherings. Step outside and enjoy lush, gorgeous landscaping in ground pool, spa and spacious patio. Perfect location, quality home and move in ready.There is so much to offer; you must see this home to appreciate it. Owner has meticulously maintained and cared for this house. A must see!