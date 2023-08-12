Coastal elegance located right in the Gold Coast area of Ocean City! This brand new single family home was just completed in the twenty hundred block of Asbury Avenue built by Robert Coste Builders. The interior of this building features wide plank oak floors throughout, custom millwork, and numerous additional upgrades. Desirable exterior amenities include multiple & large front, rear, & roof decks, outside shower, mahogany front porch ceilings, stunning curb appeal, and an irrigation system. As you enter the home, the first level has a bonus den area with gas fireplace, wet-bar, and a bedroom. The next level of the home has another bedroom, tiled hall bath, and a bedroom with an en suite bathroom. You will come to the great room next with a gas fireplace with custom woodwork, large dining area, and a stunning high end kitchen with Viking Appliances including a wine fridge, quartz counters, tiled backsplash, and nautical cabinetry. As you pass by another large master bedroom with attached bathroom you reach a final landing which leads to the main master suite or the roof deck. There is a beverage fridge on this landing as well. The main bedroom has a lighthouse style cupola, sitting area, multiple closets, tiled bathroom, and large, private front deck. The home also features a multi-stop elevator, 3 zone HVAC system, and 2 gas tankless hot water heaters. All of these features are situated in a Gold Coast location within walking distance to the Boardwalk, the wide, protected 20th Street Beach and the eating/food attractions that are less than a block away!