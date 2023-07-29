29 Bay Avenue Ocean City NJ is a magnificent custom home build by Michael James Custom Builders in the North End neighborhood on the threshold of the Gardens. This spectacular Jersey Shore retreat will boast breathtaking bay views featured in the aerial drone photos of this property that will leave you in awe. Using a high end exterior package showcasing the timeless elegance of James Hardie siding, allows for coastal beauty to seamlessly combine with high end performance. Our luxury build will feature 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 and a half lavish bathrooms providing ample space for you and your loved ones to relax and unwind. The owners suite is located on its own private level. The kitchen is an entertainers dream with custom cabinetry, high end appliances, and open concept main living space with fully equipped wet bar perfect for hosting guests. Working from home is possible with your own study that offers privacy and stunning natural light. This bay view home boasting five decks with panoramic views provide the perfect spot to soak up the sun and enjoy the fresh jersey shore breeze. With a custom pool that is a true oasis, perfect for those hot summer days. Your custom home wouldn’t be complete without its own residential elevator servicing all floors and an attached two car garage. Do not miss your chance to own this incredible property in iconic Ocean City, NJ. Contact us today and schedule a viewing to experience the beauty 29 Bay Avenue offers.