 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,825,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,825,000

Luxurious, immaculate single-family on a 40 x 100 lot with over 3,000 square feet of lush living space; exquisitely designed and decorated with meticulous attention to every detail: 2 x 6 construction; Anderson hurricane windows throughout; paver walk-way and drive-way; premium insulation; quiet-close garage doors; 9 ft. ceilings; alarm system; upgraded crown moldings and baseboards; recirculating hot water; 4-zone heating and air conditioning; 3rd floor laundry closet as well as 1st floor laundry closet; premium hardwood floors; gas fireplace; 5-stop elevator; 4 of the 5 bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms; radiant hot water in-floor heating on main floor and master bedroom and bath; plantation shutters and custom blinds; designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances; in-ground sprinkler system; fully furnished minus a few personal items.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News