5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,799,000

This magnificent upcoming single family home will truly be a masterpiece! Some of the features will include 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, elevator, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, multiple level decks and much more! Located 4 homes off of the famous Ocean City Beach, this home will surely feature astonishing ocean views. Act now to make your personal selections and make this home yours today.