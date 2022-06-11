 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,799,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,799,000

This Goldcoast Single Family checks all the boxes! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ELEVATOR, Ocean views from two decks and only the 3rd house from the beach. Top floor of this upside down layout features the spacious kitchen with a large island, granite countertops, 42’ cabinets, and stainless appliances. Kitchen is connected to the living and dining rooms. Cathedral ceiling with cupola fills the room with natural light, automatic wall to wall blinds add privacy to the front deck with ocean views. Also on this level you will find the junior master with en-suite bath, powder room and direct access to the rooftop deck with it’s panoramic views. The first floor boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths including the master with en-suite bath, plus two of the other bedrooms have direct access to the hall baths. The ground floor has a huge garage with plenty of parking plus storage for all your bikes, beach toys, etc. The home comes partially furnished, and the plantation shutters throughout add a touch of modern style. Beautiful landscaping, 3 decks, elevator, lots of storage - the list goes on and even better in person, hurry schedule your private tour today.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union: 4 Atlantic City casinos not cleaning rooms daily

Union: 4 Atlantic City casinos not cleaning rooms daily

A union representing housekeeping workers at Atlantic City’s casinos says four of the resorts are not complying with a COVID-related requirement that hotel rooms be cleaned daily. Local 54 of the Unite Here union said Wednesday that state officials need to enforce an order issued in 2020 by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy requiring hotel rooms to be cleaned and sanitized daily. It says Caesars, Harrah’s, Tropicana and the Golden Nugget don't clean each occupied hotel room each day as required by the order. The Golden Nugget says staff shortages sometimes prevent daily room cleaning, but adds any guest who requests it will get it.

3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia mass shooting

3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia mass shooting

Authorities say gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in one of downtown Philadelphia's most popular entertainment districts late Saturday night. Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace says officers were patrolling the downtown area when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight. Police say two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting. Their names were not made public by authorities. The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. Police have recovered two handguns. No arrests have been made.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News