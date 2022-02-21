5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,795,000

This truly stunning Riviera home is appointed with the finest finishes available. The first floor of this remarkable home offers a spacious floor plan, a welcoming two story foyer, a large living room, gourmet Chef's kitchen, a formal dining area, a jr. master ensuite bedroom and a separate den. On the second floor you will find an expansive master suite with two walk-in closets and a master bathroom designed to mimic a spa retreat. 3 additional large ensuite bedrooms are also conveniently located on the second floor accompanied by a large media room. The third floor offers a 6th bedroom or additional living space and the exterior amenities are not to be rivaled. Boasting a large in-ground pool, a spa hot tub, an over-sized 2 car garage.