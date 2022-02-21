 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,795,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,795,000

This truly stunning Riviera home is appointed with the finest finishes available. The first floor of this remarkable home offers a spacious floor plan, a welcoming two story foyer, a large living room, gourmet Chef's kitchen, a formal dining area, a jr. master ensuite bedroom and a separate den. On the second floor you will find an expansive master suite with two walk-in closets and a master bathroom designed to mimic a spa retreat. 3 additional large ensuite bedrooms are also conveniently located on the second floor accompanied by a large media room. The third floor offers a 6th bedroom or additional living space and the exterior amenities are not to be rivaled. Boasting a large in-ground pool, a spa hot tub, an over-sized 2 car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News