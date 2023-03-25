Welcome to another Luxury Masterpiece by Dean Adams Custom Builders and Thomas/Bechtold Architects. Located in the Gateway to the Riviera, on the corner of Michigan and Bay Ave, this custom Single Family Home will be the envy of every passer-by featuring Cedar Impression Herringbone vinyl siding combined with custom fabricated Azek Board & Batton siding, Accent Metal Roofing on the Pents & Cupola, Stacked Stone Veneer Finishes and a white vinyl privacy fence to enclose the rear yard and In-ground Fiberglass Heated Salt Water Pool; all giving it the elegant look deserving of a Riviera home. Pull up into your two-car garage and enter into the home up from the internal hardwood staircase or the elevator that stops at all four levels of the home (garage and all three living areas). While guests will enter up the elegant front stairs and through the foyer, immediately greeted by the expansive living room, entering in from the garage gives you immediate access to the mudroom, laundry and powder room before proceeding to the living room; featuring comfortable living space complete with fireplace, custom mantle, hardwood flooring and cleverly connecting you to the covered rear deck which is an extension of the living room. The floorplan accentuates the heart of every home which is the Kitchen; centrally located to be part of the living room atmosphere or equally a part of the Dining Room which can also access the rear deck. The main Kitchen feature is the sizable Center Island with ample seating, counter prep-space and storage. When not entertaining on the first floor, take the elevator or stairs to the second floor and the thoughtful layout of two bedrooms facing the front of the house; sharing the hall bath and featuring a tub, tiled shower walls and glass enclosure. Additionally there is a Den Area which can be a great separation for guests or from the kids, giving them privacy and space. Down and around the hall, enter the Jr Master complete with a private bath also featuring tiled stand-up shower with glass enclosure, and a great walk-in closet. Rounding out the 2nd floor is the Grand Master Bedroom with a sizable Master Bath complete with double sink vanity, tiled floors and glass enclosed showers, next to an oversized walk-in closet and a private rear deck overlooking the pool area completes this stunning Master Bedroom. Up one more floor to the third level, also with elevator access and with a second Jr Master that has a full bath and tiled tub/shower with glass enclosure. Bonus space is the full sized Upper Loft Area with a half bath and one more deck to enjoy some bay views or the stars at night. Additional features throughout the house include; Two-Zone climate control, Two-Gas Fired Tankless Water Heaters, ceiling fans installed in all bedrooms and Living Room, Bull-Nose on all outside Corners, White Vinyl Railings on all porches and stair systems, all three decks are fiber-glassed, full seamless Gutter and Downspout package, High Performance Tilt Window Package, all new concrete pool patio, sidewalks, curbing, apron and driveway. Property is currently scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day and there is still time to order unique finishes that will give your Beach House the personal touch you are looking for. Call today for additional information and for a private tour of the property. Look back here for updated pictures and details as the property rolls towards completion. Call today for your private tour of the property and additional information on picking your finishes. Ocean City Luxury at it's finest! **Please note that taxes and assessment will be determined by the City upon completion and conclusion of a final sale. Floorplan renderings are visual and are not to scale**