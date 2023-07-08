Luxurious and Immaculate this custom built brand new single family home is located in Ocean City's most desirable Riviera neighborhood. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths along with 2 half baths, this one-of-a-kind home built by Dean Adams Custom Builders has tons of upgrades throughout and is ready for its new owners. Featuring premium contemporary crown molding throughout the heart of the home, with 3/4 thick hardwood flooring from top to bottom with added insulation to enhance the quietness of the home. This home boasts 3 levels of living along with a 4 stop elevator. The lucky new homeowners will also enjoy a beautiful 10x20 in-ground pool with a bullnose edge deck. The 2 car garage with extra tall ceilings for lifts is a huge bonus and the expansive driveway can easily fit at least 2 or more cars. The kitchen layout is suited for the largest kitchen island possible and additional cabinets to accommodate larger seating areas. Appliance package is Cafe’ by GE, also featuring a double oven, French-Door refrigerator, dishwasher, 36 inch gas cooktop, 24-inch microwave by Sharpe with concealed controls, two door wine and beverage cooler by Zephyr, as well as an oversized GE Washer & Dryer. The third floor master bedroom suite is equipped with a walk-in closet and coffee bar along with a single door wine and beverage cooler by Zephyr. This home also features a state-of-the-art gas fireplace, deep bedroom closets, multiple decks and upgraded lighting throughout. The entrance ceilings on both front and rear composite decks have been upgraded to Versatex, prefinished and pre colored canvas series soffits with a 30 year warranty on the finish. Upper floors have fiberglass decking with drainage. Also to be included is a 10 year warranty on front entry therma-tru prefinished door with programmable keyless entry system. Rat Slabs (1400 square feet of cement flooring) added under the property adding storage accessible for owners closets and pool storage for several access locations under the entire home. Featuring audio system/Wi-Fi throughout the indoor and the outdoor of the home with audio speakers in the dining room, living room and all of the deck and pool spaces. The security system is pre wired and cameras are located in both the front and rear entrances of the home. A unique one-of-a-kind Riviera property close to the water that you will want to call Home. Easy to show, call today.