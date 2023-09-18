Custom Built Gardens New Construction Home! Wait until you See this Stunning Single Family New Construction Property. The open floor plan layout has been brilliantly designed by a renowned architect, and features a magnificent exterior with high-end materials! This shore home 5 spacious bedrooms, 4 full luxury baths plus a half bath, 2 car garage, and a luxury residential ELEVATOR servicing all floors! This home is designed with the perfect blend of American Craftsman and Cape Cod influences to create an amazing Seashore aesthetic. This handcrafted masterpiece is loaded with upgrades including a gourmet kitchen, upgraded appliance package, granite counter tops, gas fireplace, outdoor shower, beautiful flooring, tiled back-splash, upgraded cabinetry, ample off-street parking and much more which Developed with the highest quality/ low maintenance building materials, and timeless color selections; built with excellent craftsmanship This spectacular home is an absolute must see.