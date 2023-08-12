Gardens stunner! This gorgeous new construction property offers every amenity you would expect in a custom, luxury beach home. The magnificent single family home will feature 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, ELEVATOR access to each floor, POOL and multiple decks. As you enter the 1st level you are greeted with an open foyer area connecting to 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a bonus living area with access to the backyard deck and pool. The 2nd level offers an expansive great room with a gas fireplace, generous dining area, access to front & rear decks, powder room and a gourmet kitchen featuring an upgraded appliance package, stone counters, tiled back-splash, upgraded cabinetry, pantry and a huge center island. The 3rd level boasts 2 additional balconies, a private master suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and luxury master bathroom. The exterior will feature a detached garage, manicured front & rear lawns, large fenced backyard, sprinkler system, outdoor shower and ample off street parking. Project set for completion in Summer/Fall 2023. Plans and specs available upon request.