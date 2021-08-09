 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,600,000

Large Meticulously maintained Lagoonfront single family home with views of the open bay. Home features: 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths, Large Living room with gas fireplace, built in shelving, HUGE vaulted ceilings, wet bar & tons of windows overlooking the water. Take a few steps up to the formal dining room, equipped gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. The huge master suite features a gas fireplace, large deck overlooking the bay and master bath with whirlpool tub. Outside features 2 large rear decks over the lagoon, 2 Boatslips and located on a 37.5 X 100ft lot. All this and situated on a little island within the island and includes off street parking driveway and attached garage. You will love these views! All this and sold furnished!

