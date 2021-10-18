5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,600,000

One of a kind Southend single family home on a serene 60'x100' fenced in lot. Step through the beautiful gated walkway, onto the large, covered wrap around porch, and through the solid wood door into this remarkably built home. Directly to your right is a large dining area and to your left, the equally spacious living room with a built-in gas fireplace. Between these two rooms is the completely upgraded chef's kitchen with enormous center island, granite counter tops, custom tile backsplash, steam table, Dacor gas range, wall oven and wall microwave, insta-hot above range and so much more. Additionally on the first floor is a mud/laundry room, an over-sized powder room and a super-sized master suite with a huge walk-in shower, and equally spacious walk-in closet. The grand staircase leads to the 2nd floor with 4 additional bedrooms, each with either a balcony, deck access, a walk-in closet or both, and 2 additional full bathrooms. There is a very large deck over the garage with access from the extra-wide hallway as well as one of the guest bedrooms and an exterior staircase. The far side of the deck has french doors leading into a finished converted storage space, which the current owner uses as an overflow bedroom. Back inside the main 2nd floor, another staircase leads to a generously sized "bonus" space which is also used as an over flow guest sleeping and living area. Located just one block to the beach, this gem in a sea of condos will not last!