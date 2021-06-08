 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,599,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,599,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,599,000

PRICE IMPROVEMENT - BEST LOCATION IN THE GARDENS! This incredible corner property with breathtaking ocean & inlet views bodes the perfect space for entertaining. This corner location in the Gardens offers an in-ground pool, multiple outdoor entertaining spaces and a short walk to the beach. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 entertainment/family rooms, modern open concept, hardwood & tile floors, contemporary kitchen w/large center island, soaring 2 story entry. Master bedroom w/large bath, including sauna and private deck, Third floor bonus room w/kitchenette, access to massive roof top deck with views of the breathtaking sunrises, and the Ocean City and Atlantic City skyline. Pool was completely refinished this year. This is a MUST SEE!! Call listing agent today! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News