5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,599,000

PRICE IMPROVEMENT - BEST LOCATION IN THE GARDENS! This incredible corner property with breathtaking ocean & inlet views bodes the perfect space for entertaining. This corner location in the Gardens offers an in-ground pool, multiple outdoor entertaining spaces and a short walk to the beach. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 entertainment/family rooms, modern open concept, hardwood & tile floors, contemporary kitchen w/large center island, soaring 2 story entry. Master bedroom w/large bath, including sauna and private deck, Third floor bonus room w/kitchenette, access to massive roof top deck with views of the breathtaking sunrises, and the Ocean City and Atlantic City skyline. Pool was completely refinished this year. This is a MUST SEE!! Call listing agent today! View More