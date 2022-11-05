 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,549,900

New construction by Gavranich & Sons. This gorgeous single, very close to the beach, has spectacular ocean views from four porches/decks. Upscale features include composite siding, mahogany bead board porch ceilings, Thermador kitchen appliance package, quartz counter tops, crown molding and wainscoting, and an elevator from the garage to every level. Plenty of parking and storage in the garage plus two outside parking spaces.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News