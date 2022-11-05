5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,549,900

New construction by Gavranich & Sons. This gorgeous single, very close to the beach, has spectacular ocean views from four porches/decks. Upscale features include composite siding, mahogany bead board porch ceilings, Thermador kitchen appliance package, quartz counter tops, crown molding and wainscoting, and an elevator from the garage to every level. Plenty of parking and storage in the garage plus two outside parking spaces.