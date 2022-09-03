5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,485,000

This Gold Coast Single Family checks all the boxes! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ELEVATOR, Ocean views from two decks and only the 3rd house from the beach. Top floor of this upside down layout features the spacious kitchen with a large island, granite countertops, 42’ cabinets, and stainless appliances. Kitchen is connected to the living and dining rooms. Cathedral ceiling with cupola fills the room with natural light, automatic wall to wall blinds add privacy to the front deck with ocean views. Also on this level you will find the junior master with en-suite bath, powder room and direct access to the rooftop deck with it’s panoramic views. The first floor boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths including the master with en-suite bath, plus two of the other bedrooms have direct access to the hall baths. The ground floor has a huge garage with plenty of parking plus storage for all your bikes, beach toys, etc. The home comes partially furnished, and the plantation shutters throughout add a touch of modern style. Beautiful landscaping, 3 decks, elevator, lots of storage - the list goes on and even better in person, hurry schedule your private tour today.