THIS GORGEOUS SINGLE-FAMILY HOME IS LOCATED IN DESIRABLE NORTH END OF OCEAN CITY WHICH IS CLOSE TO THE BEACH, DOWNTOWN AND BOARDWALK. THIS 4-YEAR-OLD CUSTOM SINGLE FEATURES 4 LARGE DECKS WITH VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, 5 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 3 FULLY TILED BATHROOMS, POWDER ROOM, LARGE CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, WALK IN PANTRY, DOUBLE WALL OVENS, GAS COOKTOP, TILE BACKSPLASH WITH STAINLESS-STEEL HOOD. LARGE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LIVING LEVEL. PROPERTY ALSO HAS AN ELEVATOR TO TAKE YOU TO ALL 4 LEVELS OF THIS HOME. THIS HOME ALSO SITS ON A 37-FOOT-WIDE LOT WHICH ALLOWS FOR A 2 CAR GARAGE, SIDE-YARD AND OUTSIDE SHOWER. BEING OFFERED MOSTLY FURNISHED. THIS PROPERTY IS TURNKEY AND EASY TO SHOW.