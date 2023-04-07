Wait until you see this gorgeous custom new construction single family home coming soon by high-end custom home builder and developer Star Builders! This beauty has a ton of high-end amenities and features, including: 5 spacious bedrooms, 4 full luxury baths, and a stunning gourmet chef's kitchen with premium cabinetry, appliances, timeless granite counters, and under-counter lighting that tastefully highlights the designer backsplash. The home also features: Quality hardwood flooring, 2-zone gas heat and central air, luxury-tiled baths, detached 2-car garage with 2nd floor bonus room, and primary and junior primary suites. The property showcases a 1st floor large wrap-around deck + 3 additional decks as well! Estimated completion is Winter 2023 into 2024. Great Location! Outstanding Build Quality! See you on the Beach!