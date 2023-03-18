Gorgeous New CUSTOM Single Family Home with Spectacular Bay & Ocean Views! This High-End Quality Build Will Feature: RESIDENTIAL ELEVATOR, 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Luxury Baths PLUS Powder Room, Spacious Great Room, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry, SS Appliances, Upscale Luxury Tile Backsplash, High-end Granite/Quartz Countertops, Hardwood Flooring in Great Room, Stairs and Hallways; Stunning Tiled Showers and Tile above Tub, Elevated Vanities w/ Granite/Quartz Tops, Upgraded Shower Doors, PVC decking, Large Baseboard & Trim Throughout, Hose bibs on decks, Six (6) Wonderful Decks with Water Views, 3 Car Parking (1 in Garage + 2 Outside), and More! Great Location! Spectacular Southend Single Family Home! Outstanding Value! See you on the Beach!