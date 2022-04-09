 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,379,000

5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,379,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION Single Family home located on quiet bike path and centrally located. This home features many custom upgrades like a beautiful designer kitchen with Viking appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Large open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Large front porch with 3 upper decks. Pantry, mudroom and 2nd floor laundry. High Efficiency Trane HVAC systems and elevator. Anticipated completion date of 7/1/22. Seller is a NJ Licensed Real Estate Agent.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News