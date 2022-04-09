5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,379,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION Single Family home located on quiet bike path and centrally located. This home features many custom upgrades like a beautiful designer kitchen with Viking appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Large open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Large front porch with 3 upper decks. Pantry, mudroom and 2nd floor laundry. High Efficiency Trane HVAC systems and elevator. Anticipated completion date of 7/1/22. Seller is a NJ Licensed Real Estate Agent.