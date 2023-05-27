New construction single family in one of the most charming neighborhoods on the island! This brand new beauty will have 5 bedrooms plus a den that can be used as a 6th and 3.5 bathrooms, including a large primary bedroom with ensuite bath and The upside-down floor plan houses 4 bedrooms plus the den, laundry room and 2 full bathrooms on the first floor. The 2nd floor features a large, island kitchen, formal dining room, living room with built-in gas fireplace, powder room and master suite. An elevator makes traveling from floor to floor a breeze. The exterior of the property has a large, covered front porch, a large deck on the 2nd floor, an attached 1-car garage, additional parking for 1 car and a plunge pool, perfect for cooling off on those hot summer days. Bring a contract now and have time before completion to make personal selections!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,350,000
