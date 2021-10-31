5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,295,000

Location, Location, Location! This Charming 5 bedroom, 2.5 baths, East Side Garden’s Single Family Home with 3 levels of living space, lush landscaping and so much more! On the first floor you are met with a spacious living space, dining room, kitchen with soapstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a sitting room. The second floor features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, large rear deck over the garage with access from the bedroom or exterior of the home, master bedroom and bath and private deck access. Calling all captains for the bonus third floor living space, the third floor was remodeled to reminisce on sailing and adventures ahead, featuring mahogany flooring throughout, built in custom cabinetry and the fifth bedroom with Murphy beds installed. Summer home or summer not, this home is perfect for either year round living or the sweet escape to the shore! With plenty of outdoor living space, two car garage and more. Call today for more information or to view this Classic Ocean City Home!