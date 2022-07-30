5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,290,000

Fabulous one of a kind luxury condo will be ready for Spring 2023 delivery! In addition to many desirable design features, the following additions UNIQUE to this fabulous 5 bedroom, 3 bath first floor condo with 2,000+ square feet include: The only new construction with a Premium Wind Reinforced Energy Efficient Roof; the only new construction with TWO fireplaces; huge outdoor living space with 600 sq ft of deck under roof which is 3X larger than ALL OTHER new construction; the only property in OC with Geothermal cooling and heating; the only new construction first floor condo with 12 foot ceilings; the only new construction condo with 10 Windows across front (42' 2" wide front); and a unique and desirable entrance with low front stairs (due to lifting the lot 2 feet). Other features include attached one car garage with 2 additional parking spots, plus a garage for electric beach cart, integrated central vac, solid wood flooring, and 2 laundry locations. The kitchen will feature Stainless Steel appliances, gas range, Quartz counter tops, center island and easy access from the kitchen to the outdoor deck for your entertaining enjoyment. All 5 bedrooms will be large enough for a king-sized bed. The Master Bedroom includes corner windows, walk in closet, fireplace, master bath and access to the large deck. This well-planned home will also include space saving pocket doors and integrated pocket child/pet gates at stairs. Exterior features include decks on three sides, a copper metallic steel roof with cupola, white rail fence and lighting, outdoor bar and sink on deck. Tasteful vinyl siding and stone exterior. The enclosed outside shower has exterior/interior access for the ultimate in privacy. Located 3 short blocks to the beach and conveniently located near the ball field, tennis courts and playground and just one block from WAWA, CVS, ACME and restaurants. This prime location also provides easy access to and from the 34th St. Bridge and the Garden State Parkway. Please call listing agent for more details.