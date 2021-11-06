 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,250,000

Beauty on Battersea! This beautiful Gardens custom single family home will feature 3,360 sqft of living space throughout 3 stories and offers every amenity you come to expect in a luxury beach home. The magnificent home will feature 5 bedrooms with en-suites on each level, 4 full bathrooms, 2 powder rooms, cathedral ceilings, ELEVATOR access to each floor, POOL, multiple decks, surround sound, multi-zone gas heat and C/A. As you enter the 1st level from the wrap-around deck you are greeted with an open foyer area connecting to 3 bedrooms, a large living area with wet bar, 2 full bathrooms and a powder room. The separate first floor living area was designed with indoor/outdoor entertainment in mind with an upgraded 12’ french sliding glass door blending both the interior living space and exterior patio/pool area. The 2nd level offers an expansive great room with a gas fireplace, dining area, upgraded kitchen with large center island, access to front & rear decks, laundry room, powder room and additional bedroom with en-suite. The 3rd level is a private master suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, custom designed master bathroom and an exclusive balcony overlooking the backyard. The exterior will feature a detached garage, manicured front & rear lawns, fenced backyard, sprinkler system, outdoor shower and off street parking for 5 cars. Project set for completion in Summer/Fall 2022. Plenty of time for personal selections to customize this truly one-of-a-kind home!

