Beauty on Battersea! This beautiful Gardens custom single family home will feature 3,360 sqft of living space throughout 3 stories and offers every amenity you come to expect in a luxury beach home. The magnificent home will feature 5 bedrooms with en-suites on each level, 4 full bathrooms, 2 powder rooms, cathedral ceilings, ELEVATOR access to each floor, POOL, multiple decks, surround sound, multi-zone gas heat and C/A. As you enter the 1st level from the wrap-around deck you are greeted with an open foyer area connecting to 3 bedrooms, a large living area with wet bar, 2 full bathrooms and a powder room. The separate first floor living area was designed with indoor/outdoor entertainment in mind with an upgraded 12’ french sliding glass door blending both the interior living space and exterior patio/pool area. The 2nd level offers an expansive great room with a gas fireplace, dining area, upgraded kitchen with large center island, access to front & rear decks, laundry room, powder room and additional bedroom with en-suite. The 3rd level is a private master suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, custom designed master bathroom and an exclusive balcony overlooking the backyard. The exterior will feature a detached garage, manicured front & rear lawns, fenced backyard, sprinkler system, outdoor shower and off street parking for 5 cars. Project set for completion in Summer/Fall 2022. Plenty of time for personal selections to customize this truly one-of-a-kind home!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware B…
TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a se…
A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage:
New Jersey’s biggest and most expensive retail/recreation development has been two decades in the making, next to the N.J. Turnpike in the Mea…
State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and his Assembly running mates were in the lead against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, a…
TRENTON — The result of New Jersey’s election for governor will be “legal and fair” no matter the outcome, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarel…
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared victory Tuesday night, claiming his fifth election victory in less than two years.
TRENTON — A truck driver who ousted the powerful New Jersey Senate president in the election previously posted online calling Islam “a false r…
TRENTON — New Jersey’s longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney lost reelection, falling to a Republican newcomer who spent lit…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE