5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,249,000

New Construction Coming Spring 2022: Custom built single family home appointed with the finest finishes throughout. Spacious floor plan accented by 12' ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. One block from the beach offering 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, large front and rooftop deck, two car garage and finished with the finest of building materials. Pictures of the Front Elevation and interior finishes are sample photos of another property that OCDG LLC has completed. Plans are located in Associated Docs.