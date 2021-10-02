New Construction Coming Spring 2022: Custom built single family home appointed with the finest finishes throughout. Spacious floor plan accented by 12' ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. One block from the beach offering 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, large front and rooftop deck, two car garage and finished with the finest of building materials. Pictures of the Front Elevation and interior finishes are sample photos of another property that OCDG LLC has completed. Plans are located in Associated Docs.
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died after being struck by a car on the Black Horse Pike on Monday morning.
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is officially shut down for the season.
WILDWOOD — In the complicated and sometimes confusing overlap between marijuana, cannabis and hemp, products containing delta-8 THC have becom…
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 12-year-old boy from Lower Township who was missing has been located.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE