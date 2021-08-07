867 Delancey Place is a custom designed new construction single family home located in the heart of Ocean City's desirable neighborhood just steps from the beach and boardwalk. The spacious floor plan features 5 large bedrooms, 3 full custom tiled bathrooms, powder room, elevator access to all floors, multi-zone heat/AC, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, updated cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, off-street parking and much more. Amazing views from all the decks!
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township.
Young people — visitors and residents alike — long have gravitated into large groups on Jersey Shore boardwalks and promenades. It seems to be…
ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.
Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and “operational challenges” had impacted flight sched…
Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff’s Recycling Center in Galloway Township on Sunday afternoon.
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport.
TRENTON — Staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in New Jersey schools when the new year be…
ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the resort’s casinos have plans for beachfront redevelopment.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE